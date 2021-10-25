UNM Hospital taking part in national study on COVID-19 long haulers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Health Science Center is taking part in two national studies on COVID-19 long haulers. Those are COVID patients who experience persistent symptoms or new symptoms that arise well after the time of infection or evolve over time.

UNM wants to enroll 200 adults and 100 children into the study who are both newly diagnosed and those experiencing ongoing symptoms. The study hopes to better understand how many people experience long-term symptoms and if certain people are more susceptible.

“Who is going to develop this syndrome and what symptoms will they have, what organ systems does it involve? The heart, the brain, peripheral nerves, fatigue and what can be done about it, or are there treatments we can use to help people recover,” said Dr. Michelle Harkins, MD, professor of Internal Medicine and co-principal investigator on the adult study.

The study will include a review of medical records, diagnostic screening, such as blood tests and CT and MRI scans. For more information, visit recovercovid.org.