UNM Hospital taking part in national study on COVID-19 long haulers

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stockimg UNMH - University of New Mexico Hospital_1520126209255

(KRQE/File Photo) UNMH – University of New Mexico Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Health Science Center is taking part in two national studies on COVID-19 long haulers. Those are COVID patients who experience persistent symptoms or new symptoms that arise well after the time of infection or evolve over time.

Story Continues Below

UNM wants to enroll 200 adults and 100 children into the study who are both newly diagnosed and those experiencing ongoing symptoms. The study hopes to better understand how many people experience long-term symptoms and if certain people are more susceptible.

“Who is going to develop this syndrome and what symptoms will they have, what organ systems does it involve? The heart, the brain, peripheral nerves, fatigue and what can be done about it, or are there treatments we can use to help people recover,” said Dr. Michelle Harkins, MD, professor of Internal Medicine and co-principal investigator on the adult study.

The study will include a review of medical records, diagnostic screening, such as blood tests and CT and MRI scans. For more information, visit recovercovid.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES