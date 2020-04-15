UNM Hospital employees protesting PPE, paid sick leave for those quarantined

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local hospital employees say they’re fed up with unsafe working conditions during the coronavirus and they want change. It’s all a part of the Healthcare Workers National Day of Action.

The ‘front line’ is taking to the streets. UNM Hospital workers tell us they have issues over the amount of PPE — personal protective equipment — available and the ability for paid leave for those placed on quarantine.

This picket line comes as hundreds of hospital workers in the state are waking up Wednesday morning furloughed, with pay cuts, and/or reduced hours as hospitals balance the need to care for the sick and the financial impact of postponed elective surgeries and visits.

Christus St Vincent in Santa Fe says they put 300 staff members on temporary leave for 90 days. San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington has limited its staff to emergency and urgent care services only.

UNM Hospital released a statement regarding these protests. They say while the hospital is not in a unique situation as this is also happening around the country, they’re providing employees with daily updates on PPE-supply status. The hospital also says all plans like health care coverage and extensive sick leave policies remain in place.

The protest is kicking off at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of UNM Hospital along Lomas. It’s expected to last until at least 8:30.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources