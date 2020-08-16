UNM holds virtual Freshman Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New mexico is welcoming back their incoming freshman virtually. UNM hosted a virtual freshman day Sunday afternoon, “welcoming back the pack” and informing them of what’s changing in the 2020 school year.

The university is putting a focus on remote learning this year, and is taking steps to keep in-person classes socially distanced and sanitized. “If each of us makes the right choices, all of us will thrive and grow. A mask, some distance, we can make it work. Welcome Lobos to an amazing experience of growth and development, I know you’re going to astound me,” said James Holloway, Provost, and Executive Vice-President for Academic Affairs. All of the videos of the live streams can be viewed on UNM’s Facebook page.

