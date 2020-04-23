UNM doctor shares his experience in COVID-19 unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thirty-five coronavirus patients are hospitalized at University of New Mexico hospitals. Dr. John Marek, a UNM vascular surgeon is among those who volunteered to work in the COVID-19 unit at Sandoval Regional Medical Center. He is now shedding some light on what it’s like working in a COVID-19 unit.

“The next morning I show up there and I see the sign for ICU says COVID unit, be sure you have PPE on and I must admit at that time I thought this is the stupidest thing I decided to sign up for. I think a lot of us even lost track of why we got into why we went into medicine in the first place, it’s a stressful situation there is going to be occasional lose your temper angry word but I must admit, in almost 20 hours there, I never heard one angry or harsh word there was exceptional professionalism, there was nothing but support between the nurses and staff. I’ve been here 24 years and I’m proud to be part of this mission,” said Marek.

UNM Hosptial spokesperson says they have COVID only units set up at both UNMH and Sandoval Regional Medical Center right now with the option of opening up more beds in other areas if necessary but they haven’t reached that point yet.

