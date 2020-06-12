UNM Dermatology Dept. delivers skincare gift bags to healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wearing a mask all day can take a toll on your skin. Sok, the University of New Mexico Dermatology Department wanted to help out. The department says healthcare workers are reporting skin irritation from constantly wearing PPE and being exposed to disinfecting chemicals.

Medical students and faculty at the Department of Dermatology delivered 200 gift bags to UNM Hospital. The bags included gentle cleansers, hand creams and facial lotions. The department says they are also able to consult with those that continue to have skin issues.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources