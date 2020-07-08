UNM adjusting budget because of pandemic, state cuts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is in dire financial straights because of the pandemic and state cuts, and is now adjusting its fiscal year 2021 budget. The Board of Regent’s Finance and Facilities Committee met on Tuesday to discuss the budget, one regent called the financial outlook, ‘incredibly depressing.’

“After ten really bad years, we thought things were going to look up this year…the future doesn’t look so bright,” Rob Schwartz, a UNM Board of Regents member said.

Because of the state’s adjusted budget, UNM is looking at a cut of about $13 million from the state. It also anticipates an about 10% drop in enrollment, which could mean millions more lost in tuition and fees.

“If you look at our student credit hours, they’ve gone down about 10% each of the last several years. And our size as an institution overall has not. And so, I do think that we’ll have to be shrinking, at least for the short term,” James Holloway, Provost and EVP of Academic Affairs at UNM, said.

The committee did not discuss details on where they would make cuts. They did talk about potentially slowing hiring, and only hiring someone if that position is ‘critical.’ They also discussed having to talk with deans of schools over the next few months to see where cuts could be made and where resources should be spent. The university also plans to come up with new ways to bring in revenue.

UNM said it is expecting about $2 million in cuts from the state to its branch campuses. The Board of Regents will vote on the revised budget on Tuesday, July 14.

