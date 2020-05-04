United soccer fans give back to frontline workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of the state’s most loyal soccer fans United together to show their gratitude for frontline workers.

New Mexico United and its supporter group, The Curse, organized three different parades around three hospitals in downtown. More than 100 vehicles, including police escorts, rolled through the areas thanking health care workers for their dedication during the pandemic.

“In this time, it’s all about uniting the state together and it’s all about the health workers so I’m glad I was able to be a part of it,” said United fan Carlos Vazo. Many of the fans carrie designs showed encouraging messaging for workers.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources