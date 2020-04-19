United Airlines cuts route between Santa Fe and Denver

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – United Airlines is expected to temporarily cut service between Santa Fe and Denver because of COVID-19.

According to the New Mexican the decision is part of a nationwide reconfiguration that’s required to receive some $5 billion in federal bailout money. United expects to reduce its nationwide capacity to 10% of its originally-planned capacity for May.

United has already reduced the number of flights from Santa Fe to Denver since last month.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources