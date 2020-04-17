Unemployment in New Mexico continues to skyrocket

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More New Mexicans are losing their jobs due to the coronavirus.

The newest numbers show there were 19,500 unemployment claims filed in New Mexico last week. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, nationally that brings the total number of jobs lost in four weeks to approximately 22 million. State agencies have had to hire more workers to help process all of the claims.

