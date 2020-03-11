Udall joins Democrats in letter to president requesting for coronavirus stimulus package

In this image from video, Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The Senate will vote on the Articles of Impeachment on Wednesday afternoon. (Senate Television via AP)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Tom Udall joined 34 Senate Democrats Wednesday in a letter to President Trump calling for an economic stimulus package geared to help aim families harmed by the coronavirus.

The letter comes after New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that New Mexico now has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The letter said, in part, “While following social distancing guidelines may be important to mitigate the spread of the virus, it creates potentially gave economic challenges for American workers who are not able to telework or do not have access to paid leave.”

The goal of the stimulus is to help two types of workers who will be affected the most. One group are those who may have followed medical guidance to self-quarantine because of potential exposure and the other are those whose employment or income is significantly jeopardized by industries who may experience the economic slowdown as a consequence of the virus spreading.

The letter is available to read on the Senate’s website.