New Mexico small businesses receive $1.1 million in CARES Act funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced Friday that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) will award $1.1 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to capitalize and administer Revolving Loan Funds that will provide money to small businesses and entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic in New Mexico.

Carlsbad Industrial Action in Carlsbad, New Mexico will receive a $550,000 grant to capitalize and administer an RLF to provide loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses in Eddy County. Also, the North Central New Mexico Economic Development District in Santa Fe will receive the same amount to provide loans to impacted businesses in Colfax, Los Alamos, Mora, Rio ARriba, Sandoval, San Miguel, Santa Fe, and Taos counties.

These current grantees are some of the more than 850 existing, high-performing EDA RLF, Economic Development District, University Center, and Tribal grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the CARES Act. It provides the EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

