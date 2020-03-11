U.S. Army cancels annual Bataan Memorial Death March

WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Army announced Wednesday they were canceling this year’s Bataan Memorial Death scheduled for March 15 due to the threat of coronavirus.

In a press release, the Army said they were taking precautionary measures to protect the health of the force and the march’s participants and is following the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control to cancel gatherings of 250 participants or more in locations where there is minimal to moderate threat of the virus spreading.

The announcement comes in the wake of news that three presumptive cases for coronavirus have been confirmed in New Mexico.