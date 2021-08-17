Two New Mexico lawmakers urge people to apply for rental assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico lawmakers are urging residents impacted by COVID-19 to apply for rental assistance. Senator Martin Heinrich and Representative Melanie Stansbury were at EXPO New Mexico Tuesday morning. They are encouraging eligible New Mexico renters to apply for the nearly $200 million available in federal rental assistance.

Applicants can receive up to 15 months of assistance which can go towards unpaid, current, future rent, and utilities.

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring documents the following documents:

  • Documentation showing proof of renting in New Mexico
  • Documents of income for all adult households
  • Documentation that shows at least one household member is at risk of homelessness or housing instability
  • Documentation of direct or indirect impact from COVID-19

Those also interested in seeking assistance should review the FAQ at www.RentHelpNM.org to learn about eligibility and documentation needed for their application.

