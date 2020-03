Two New Mexico house members opt to self-quarantine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two members of New Mexico Congressional Delegation are in self-quarantine.

Representative Xochitl Torres Small came in contact with someone who tested positive. Earlier this week, Congressman Ben Ray Lujan announced the same. Neither says they have experienced symptoms.

Two congressmen, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah have tested positive for COVID-19.

