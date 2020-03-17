Two new coronavirus cases in New Mexico brings total to 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are two new positive coronavirus cases in New Mexico bringing the total up to 23 cases in the state. The New Mexico Department of Health says one case is a man in his 50s in Taos County which is a first for the county.

The second case is a man in his 40s in Santa Fe County. Officials with the Department of Health say both cases are travel related.

The total number of cases in Bernalillo county still sits at 14 while there are two cases in Socorro County, two in Sandoval County and now four in Santa Fe County. Three Nusenda Credit Union branches are closing because of the virus.

The credit union says it’s been notified of a possible coronavirus exposure at the Taos, south Eubank, and Juan Tabo branches. Those branches will now be closed for deep cleaning as the staff are asked to self-quarantine over the next two weeks.

Other branches across the state will remain open for now. Statewide, 1,272 have been administered which means 1,249 have come back negative.