Two more contractors with SFPS test positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools announced Friday that two contractors with the school system have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the contractors was with Guy Painting Co., testing positive in July, and the other with Maintenance Service Systems, testing positive this week.

This brings the number of positive coronavirus cases among contractors and SFPS employees testing positive to eight. All worked in or for SFPS’ Facilities and Maintenance Department.

To date five contractors and three district employees have tested positive. three people were exposed to one of the contractors this week and currently under quarantine.