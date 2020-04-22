Two funds set up to assist New Mexico tribes and pueblos

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Two funds are now set up to help New Mexico’s Native communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center created the Pueblo Relief Fund to help the states 19 pueblos. The fund was started with a $30,000 donation from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico.

New Mexico Gas, New Mexico Community Foundation, and the Albuquerque Community Foundation also contributed to the fund.

The money will buy masks, food and cleaning supplies in bulk. Officials say the first food delivery purchased with the fund will take place on Thursday, April 23.

The Native American Relief Fund was also created along with the Santa Fe Community Foundation, New Mexico Community Foundation, and the New Mexico Department of Indian Affairs. The Journal reports this fund will help to provide emergency grants for tribal nonprofits and governments to purchase food, water, masks, and cleaning supplies for Pueblo, Apache and Navajo communities.

