News Alert
Eastbound I-40 shut down at Coors due to fatal single-vehicle accident
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Two district court employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two district court employees in Albuquerque have tested positive for COVID-19. Neither of the individuals experienced any symptoms but are now in self-quarantine. The court has notified everyone who came into contact with the employees. The court maintenance staff has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected all areas of the courthouse which remains open during its normal business hours.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss