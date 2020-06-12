Two district court employees test positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two district court employees in Albuquerque have tested positive for COVID-19. Neither of the individuals experienced any symptoms but are now in self-quarantine. The court has notified everyone who came into contact with the employees. The court maintenance staff has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected all areas of the courthouse which remains open during its normal business hours.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites