Two district court employees test positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more places begin to reopen, there's still no answer on when mass gatherings will be allowed again. In a news conference Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says it won't be this summer. KRQE asked Human Services Secretary, Dr. David Scrase to explain why.

Things like concerts, sporting events with crowds and Balloon Fiesta all hang in the balance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Unfortunately, we're in the middle of a pandemic and there are gonna be some things that when we look back on 2020, we'll say well that was the year we didn't have 'x or y or z' and in general, x,y, and z are gonna be bigger kinds of events," said Human Services Secretary, Dr. David Scrase.