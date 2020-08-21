Tutoring companies see increase in business, hire additional tutors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With many parents working from home themselves, overseeing their child’s online learning at home can be an added stress. Many are now turning to tutors to take on that responsibility. Tutors told News 13 that parents are looking for someone to oversee their child’s online learning to make sure they are actually understanding the material.

Many parents are finding themselves in need of some extra assistance this year. “I know this transition to online for everyone… Parents of all ages are starting to need more help,” Jenae Robertson said.

Robertson is one person meeting that need. The UNM civil engineering student said she has found herself with extra time on her hands with all of her courses being online. After being laid off from her part-time job at a gym, she is now offering tutoring for parents in need. “It is just as a side business to make some extra money,” Robertson said.

She is experiencing first-hand the high demand for tutors right now. Within two days of posting to social media offering tutoring, she received many calls. “I probably have gotten legitimately 20 families wanting full-time, Monday through Friday services, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” Robertson said.

Tutoring companies said business is busy right now. Tutor Doctor offers in-home and online tutoring throughout Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Corrales, seeing a 150% increase in business. They have hired nearly 15 additional tutors to meet the demand. “I will put it this way, I am not sleeping much,” local franchise owner Byron Zahm said. “I am literally working from morning through night and into the evening. During the nights, I am waking up thinking that I have got to make sure I am taking care of so and so with this, that, and the other.”

While Robertson said she will only probably be able to help a couple of families this semester, she is happy to assist parents who have a full plate. “You’re juggling enough already,” Robertson said. “This Zoom meeting, that Zoom meeting… So I am trying to help out where I can.”

Robertson said for the families she can’t get to, she has been referring them to friends. Tutoring companies said they expect the calls to keep coming in especially now that the APS school board voted to extend online-only learning the whole semester.