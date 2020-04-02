Tucumcari boy surprised with birthday parade

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – That’s three-year-old Dre Garcia who lives in Tucumcari. When his parents were forced to postpone his birthday, they decided on a birthday parade instead.

The Quay County Sheriff’s Department kicked it off followed by the Tucumcari Fire Department and of course, friends and family. The UPS men even made an appearance.

