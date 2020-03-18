TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses during national emergency

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is giving people a break on driver’s license renewals until the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

Agents will accept expired ID’s a year after the expiration date at airports, as long as the expiration date was March 1 or later, plus 60 days after the duration of the COVID-19 national emergency.

TSA will allow those with driver’s licenses that expired beginning March 1, and who are not able to renew their license, to use it as acceptable ID at checkpoints for 1 year after expiration date, plus 60 days after the #COVID19 national emergency: https://t.co/wn6dItY9zB pic.twitter.com/4MP04hQhma — TSA (@TSA) March 17, 2020

