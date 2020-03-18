TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses during national emergency

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is giving people a break on driver’s license renewals until the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

Agents will accept expired ID’s a year after the expiration date at airports, as long as the expiration date was March 1 or later, plus 60 days after the duration of the COVID-19 national emergency.

