‘Truckin with You’ series gives back to local delivery drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local delivery drivers got a much deserved surprise on Friday.

They Isotopes kicked off their “Truckin with You” series. The team partnered with Burger Boy to hand out breakfast burritos to UPS drivers.

They say while the Isotopes are unable to see their fans’ cheering faces, they want to be able to do what they can to help out during the pandemic. “We haven’t been at the ballpark in seven weeks so it’s super hard for us not to be able to see our fans and see a community that supports us all year round so this is just one thing that we can do to help our community heal during this time,” said Michelle Montoya with the Isotopes community relations.

The Isotopes team and Arby’s also handed out boxed lunches at the FedEx.

