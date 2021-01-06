Trinity Site Open House scheduled for April canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Trinity Site Open House at White Sands Missile Range that was scheduled for April 3, 2021, has been canceled due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made by WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula as a precautionary measure to protect the more than 5,000 participants from across the U.S. and overseas in addition to the employees and volunteers expected at the event.

“It is with deep regret that we must cancel the upcoming Trinity Site Open House that offers such a special opportunity to share our WSMR heritage with such enthusiastic participants from around the world,” said Trybula in a news release Wednesday. “But with the continued health threat posed by the worldwide pandemic, it is my duty as commander to ensure all available precautions are taken to protect the public and our WSMR family.”

The Trinity Site is the spot of the world’s first atomic test. During the open house, visitors can take a quarter-mile walk to ground zero where a small obelisk marks the spot of detonation. The Trinity Site Open House scheduled on Oct. 2, 2021, is still expected to happen.

