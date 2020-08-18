Trinity Site Open House canceled due to coronavirus concerns

WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Trinity Site Open House at White Sands Missile Range that was scheduled or October 3, 2020, has been canceled due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made by WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula as a precautionary measure to protect the more than 5,000 participants from across the U.S. and overseas in addition to the employees and volunteers expected at the event.

“Although the Trinity Site Open Houses are an important part of our WSMR heritage and one that is ethusiastically shared with visitors from around the world each year, I have decided that the safest course of action is to cancel the Oct. 3 Trinity Site Open House,” said Trybula in a press release.

The cancellation of the event follows the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New Mexico Department of Health, and military health officials to limit mass gatherings. White Sands Missile Range reports Trinity Site Open Houses include confined spaces such as shuttle buses to the McDonald Ranch House and latrines.