TriCore urges patience for COVID-19 test results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – TriCore Reference Laboratories announced Monday they were increasing their COVID-19 testing capabilities.

The lab is still working through a backlog of tests that were collected prior to their increased testing capacity and said Wednesday they are working to speed up the turn-around time from when a patient is tested to delivering results. TriCore says they are currently delivering a 5-day turn-around time for COVID-19 tests and is urging anyone awaiting test results from a clinic or high-capacity collection center to continue to self-quarantine until those results are available.

“The TriCore team worked 24/7 to bring on this new test as soon as it was available to us. We continue to explore multiple avenues to help further increase COVID-19 testing capacity for New Mexico, and will keep the community updated as these efforts come to fruition,” Dr. Karissa Culbreath, Medical Director and Infectious Disease Division Chief at TriCore said.

Since launching the CDC assay for COVID-19 testing, TriCore has performed well over 4,000 COVID-19 tests. As part of the screening process for the virus, TriCore has also performed over 6,000 tests for other respiratory pathogens including influenza and RSV. They are also testing other platforms to increase testing capacity in New Mexico.