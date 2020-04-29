TriCore to start Coronavirus antibody testing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – TriCore will start testing for COVID-19 antibodies but it’s limited to certain people. The lab announced it will be able to perform 300 antibody tests each day to see if a person had coronavirus but didn’t know it but the test requires a healthcare provider’s order.

“This blood test is used to detect the presence of antibodies produced by the immune system in response to the COVID-19 infection. Current evidence indicates that antibodies develop approximately six to ten days after infection, but there is no proof at this time that the presence of the COVID-19 antibodies mean an individual is immune to subsequent infection by the virus. Therefore, these test results should not yet be used to make decisions regarding decreased social distancing, return to work policies, or a decreased need for personal protective equipment. The antibody test provides information about exposure and should not be used by itself in the diagnosis of acute COVID-19,” said Dr. David Grenache in a press release, TriCore’s Chief Scientific Officer.

TriCore says they plan to increase the antibody testing capability in the weeks ahead and antibody testing is set to begin May 4.

Related Coverage