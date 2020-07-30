TriCore partners with NMSU for COVID-19 testing on campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – TriCore Reference Laboratories announced Thursday they will be partnering with New Mexico State University to expand their testing for the coronavirus. “The lab will be located on the NMSU campus and help build capability for clinical laboratory testing in the region,” said NMSU Regents Professor of Biology Kathy Hanley.

The lab will also offer internship opportunities for students and create local jobs as well as allow TriCore and NMSU to collaborate on research. NMSU is receiving funding from the New Mexico Department of Health to support the lab.

The NMSU branch of the lab will reportedly open in August. The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine will also be a lab partner. The long-term goal of the lab is to provide testing capability for other important infectious diseases as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

