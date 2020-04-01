TriCore increases testing capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – TriCore Reference Laboratories is once again increasing its testing capacity. The lab has brought in a new testing instrument, bringing their total of machines to three.
TriCore says it’s also exploring additional testing platforms to increase capacity even more. Since launching the test last month, TriCore has resulted in more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico