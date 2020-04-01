TriCore increases testing capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – TriCore Reference Laboratories is once again increasing its testing capacity. The lab has brought in a new testing instrument, bringing their total of machines to three.

TriCore says it’s also exploring additional testing platforms to increase capacity even more. Since launching the test last month, TriCore has resulted in more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests.

