TriCore expands Coronavirus testing capacity to 2,700 per day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – TriCore is expanding its testing capacity of COVID-19 samples. The medical director says they can now test 2,700 tests per day, up from about 1,700. The lab is helping process tests from all over the state along with the state lab and they’re about to process the tests more quickly in as little as 24 hours from when the sample is taken. They say the delays in the past weeks were because of a backlog. Much of that backlog is now gone.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites