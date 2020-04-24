TriCore expands Coronavirus testing capacity to 2,700 per day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools spent $6.5 million on 18,000 Chromebooks to help students learn while at home during the coronavirus pandemic. It's doing what it can to make sure students are using those Chromebooks for education.

Before using the district's devices, students and parents have to sign an agreement saying they won't use the technology for anything inappropriate or any wrongdoing.