1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham provides COVID-19 update President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing

TriCore expands Coronavirus testing capacity to 2,700 per day

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – TriCore is expanding its testing capacity of COVID-19 samples. The medical director says they can now test 2,700 tests per day, up from about 1,700. The lab is helping process tests from all over the state along with the state lab and they’re about to process the tests more quickly in as little as 24 hours from when the sample is taken. They say the delays in the past weeks were because of a backlog. Much of that backlog is now gone.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss