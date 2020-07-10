News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // New Mexico will see 100-degree temps through weekend

Tricklock Company closes its doors after 27 years in Albuquerque

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tricklock_Company_hosts__Manoa_Project___0_20180504165535

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Tricklock Theater Company announced Friday they would be shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said in a statement they were working on finishing up a few projects, then they would spend the rest of 2020 closing down and managing remaining debts. They said they will begin looking at new possibilities for Tricklock in January of 2021. “If we come back, it will likely be as a re-imagined, smaller-scale entity,” the statement said.

The Tricklock Company began in 1993. The company’s full statement is available on their website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss