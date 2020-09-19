Travel restrictions prevent Red River from hiring international students for ski season

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – In Red River, travel restrictions could affect the tourist town’s winder workforce. Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun says the town usually hires around 100 international students to work at the ski area and other businesses around town. Of course, that’s not practical this year.

So instead, the town is hoping to bring in local students instead. “Now that the kids are doing virtual schooling, it should work out pretty good for them,” said Calhoun. She says they have already reached out to some local schools including the University of New Mexico-Taos, Amarillo College and Baylor.

