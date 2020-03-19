Trash collectors could see workload increase as more people work from home

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – While many settle into work from home for a few weeks, others are still going to their ‘office’ every day.

“Thanks to those who are doing their work. first responders, the people that are providing services, even the utility people,” said Bob Lopez, a Rio Rancho resident.

Others are essential workers you may not think of, like trash collectors.

“From a standpoint of how people view the waste industry. Sometimes it can be an afterthought, but… just imagine if we weren’t there,” said David Brannon, with Waste Management. “We’re providing a vital social service to help keep communities clean and safe.”

He said the job by nature helps keep workers safe.

“One unique thing about the waste industry especially in the collection line is that 95% of that worker’s day is spent in isolation inside that truck,” he said.

Waste Management is still taking precautions. Workers go straight from their personal car to their trucks, without going inside the building. All equipment is wiped down too.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes for trash collectors is not stopping to chat with residents along the way.

“We have a lot of fans that are younger in age and they love to come out and talk to their waste or recycling driver,” said Brannon. “At this point, given the situation, those visits are probably going to turn into a wave from the truck and we’re going to move on to the next location.”

With more people at home, the company is also preparing for more trash to be picked up.

“We have the capacity for it, we’re planning for it,” said Brannon. “What might be a normal nine-hour day might be stretched out to 10.5.”

The company said one thing homeowners can do to help keep the collectors safe is to make sure all the items in the trash bin are bagged.

In Rio Rancho, each collector picks up at around 700 houses a day.

