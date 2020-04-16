Transforming hospital, school into alternative care facilities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Corp. Of Engineers is almost done transforming an old Albuquerque hospital and a Gallup high school into alternative care facilities for COVID-19 patients. About 100 people have been working 24-hour shifts to transform offices and general exam rooms at the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson. They’ve had 14 days to add everything from plumbing to providing oxygen to hospital beds.

“Typically we would build a hospital from the ground up. This is different but emergency operations are one of our core missions, so we work with FEMA and coordinate national response,” said Lt. Col. Robin Scott.

Miyamura High School is Gallup has been transformed to hold patients. Medical teams will then take over if extra hospital beds are needed in Albuquerque or Gallup.

