Toys for Tots and Good360 to provide 2M toys, books to families amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some kids across the country are about to get a big surprise as Toys for Tots has announced they will donate two million toys to families in need.

The nonprofit is known for giving presents away during the holidays but Toys for Tots CEO says they are distributing presents early this year to help ease children’s fears during the coronavirus pandemic. The group is partnering with the charity Good360 to collect and donate toys, books, and games to families.

“In these unprecedented times, we’re deeply concerned about COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the lives of all Americans and want to offer assistance now,” said Lt Gen. Jim Laster, USMC (Ret), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Good360 who answered the call to help get these toys into the hands of families in need as soon as possible.

This move comes as many children across the county are forced to remain at home for social distancing. In a press release, Toys for Tots say they will work with the organization Good360 to distribute the two million toys through its network of vetted and approved nonprofit partners.

Good360 partners with socially responsible companies in order to source highly needed products and distributes them through nonprofits that support those in need.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources