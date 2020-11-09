Toys For Tots asking community to donate what they can this season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the holidays just around the corner, Toys For Tots in Albuquerque is asking the community to donate if they can during these uncertain times. Staff with the program say times have been tough during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made them cancel a lot of their fundraising events.

They also say a number of the businesses they usually partner with in the area are closed or are no longer taking donations for their organization because of COVID. Staff say they’ve changed the way they operate this year, like sanitizing the toys extensively, conducting a contact-less drive-thru toy event on the second weekend of December rather than their usual in-person one, and lastly, they’re not accepting any stuffed animals this year.

“Please help us out. We’re Marines, we don’t fail, and we’re not going to fail the community this year. No matter how difficult it gets, we’re going to find ways to make it work,” said Paul Caputo, Toys For Tots organizer. More information on where to drop off donations or learn more about Toys For Tots in Albuquerque is available on the KRQE Cares site.