Tourism Secretary says it could be a year or more before large gatherings allowed in the state

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One state official says it could be a while before New Mexicans are able to gather in large numbers. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer says it could be a year or even 18 months before large gatherings could be allowed.

Sports stadiums, concert halls, and conference centers across the state might stay empty for months. Schroer says it’s unlikely that gatherings of more than 100 may not be possible until either a vaccine or herd immunity is developed.

