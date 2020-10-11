Tourism, hospitality industry suffer with cancellation of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s typically the state’s biggest time for tourists and visitors spending millions of dollars in New Mexico during a ten to 15-day period. This year, the Balloon Fiesta cancelation is hitting an already suffering industry even harder.

“Having Balloon Fiesta is like having Superbowl in your city, but we’re fortunate enough to have it every year,” said Adrian Montoya, the Board Chair for the Greater Albuquerque Hotel and Lodging Association. Except for this year. Montoya says the cancelation of this year’s Fiesta is having a big impact on the local economy.

Visit Albuquerque says last year’s Fiesta attracted 860,000 visitors, raking in more than $180 million. “The city and state are missing, aside from the economic impact, all the vibrancy, the joy, and the activity that Fiesta brings to Albuquerque and New Mexico,” said Brenna Moore with Visit Albuquerque.

Montoya says in 2019, Fiesta generated nearly $42 million for local hotels, but he says 2020 has been a hard year for the hospitality industry. “This year, hotels are ranging anywhere between 25 to 50 percent occupancy during the pandemic,” said said Montoya.

Visit Albuquerque says hotel revenue is down about 76 percent from last year, but adds that the hotel and lodging industry is a resilient one. “We know that people are really looking to travel again when the time is right,” said Moore. Visit Albuquerque says tourism brought in a total of $7.4 billion in visitor spending last year.