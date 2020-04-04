Tough time for high school seniors graduating during pandemic

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s already a tough time for parents and seniors as their young adults move onto another chapter in their life, but this year is even harder.

For high school seniors and their families, Spring is a time for prom, ceremonies, and graduation. But parents are struggling with the thought of their children not having those fun, memorable moments this year.

School being canceled means no prom. It’s another memory Belen High School parent Candice Flores says her son will miss out on. “My son has never gone to a dance ever. This was the first year he was going to go to prom,” says Flores.

While the school hasn’t canceled graduation yet, parents are expecting it. “I think just as a parent, you wait for that their whole life,” Flores added.

They’re also putting parties on hold. “I am a party planner. That’s my job. I plan everybody else’s graduations, and this one was just, I couldn’t wait,” Flores says.

Belen High School teacher Wendy Aragon says she thinks it’s tougher on parents than students. “It’s that they had a lot of plans. Everybody had plans for their family to come in from out of town. Plans everybody had to cancel or push back,” says Aragon.

Aragon’s son is also a high school senior. “I would have been able to give him his diploma. I could have given it to him,” says Aragon. “It’s disappointing, definitely.”

While many parents and students alike are upset, this year is not going as planned. “I’m really bummed out as a senior because of all the memories we were kind of expecting,” says high school senior Margaret Vallejos.

They say it will be a memorable one nonetheless. “They are never going to forget it. Good or bad, it is not the worst thing that could happen in all of this going on,” adds Flores.

The parents say the City of Belen told them that it would host a party for seniors when it is safe to do so. Flores says she is also planning something special on May 12, which would be graduation day if there is no ceremony. She is spreading the word about people lining up in cars next to Highway 314 to cheer as seniors drive from Belen to Los Lunas.

