Total of 32 COVID-19 cases among WIPP workers

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) –Four more workers at the Waste Isolation Plant reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total at the facility near Carlsbad to 32.

According to a news release from WIPP, those four employees infected workers for a contractor that sees daily operations at WIPP. So far, nine of the people infected have recovered.

“The Department of Energy and Nuclear Waste Partnership continue to work with all employees to ensure Department of Health and CDC guidelines are followed,” the release stated.

The four individuals were last at a WIPP site between August 16-27.

