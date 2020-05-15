Topgolf opening date in Albuquerque remains unclear

1  of  2
Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Golf courses are open in Albuquerque, but it doesn’t look like Topgolf will be opening anytime soon. There’s still a lot of work to do on the venue that’s under construction at Montaño and I-25.

Workers were spotted doing landscaping and working on the main building that will be home to 70 golfing bays. The company was originally shooting for a summer opening, but in an email, Topgolf said there’s no firm opening date yet.

Topgolf is starting to reopen it’s 60-plus venues around the country, starting with the one in Oklahoma City earlier this week. To reduce the risk of coronavirus, Topgolf is putting partitions between the bays and wiping everything down after every use.

