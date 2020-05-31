Tin Can Alley opens amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A massive new business is opening amid the pandemic in Northeast Albuquerque. Tin Can Alley hosted its grand opening Saturday, and News 13 got an inside look at how they’re getting ready to let diners inside, come Monday.

Green Jeans owner, Roy Soloman is taking his model of restaurants, and shopping centered around a courtyard and turning it into another. Tin Can Alley is now open on Alameda and San Pedro. “All driven by amazing quality, all locally-owned, and most importantly, great attitudes,” said Roy Soloman, the Owner of Tin Can Alley.

Tin Can Alley is home to a variety of restaurants, including artisan pizza, barbecue, and even pho. There’s a coffee shop, and Santa Fe Brewing with a tap both inside, and on their outdoor patio. “Hopefully soon we’ll be able to pour beer again,” said Joaquin Wells the Albuquerque Tap Room Manager, for Santa Fe Brewing.

Soloman says they’re well prepared to abide by all of the new guidelines put in place by the Governor. Sanitizing all surfaces around the clock, making hand sanitizer available, and operating at a limited capacity.

The manager at Santa Fe Brewing says while they’re anxious to open for customers inside, they’ll only be selling packaged beer until they’re given the green light by the governor. “As soon as we can start selling pints, we’re going to be able to open and people can come down and do some table services,” said Wells.

Tin Can Alley also has a back door Grab-And-Go option and people can order online or over the phone. People can start dining in the courtyard at 50% capacity on Monday.

