Three positive COVID-19 patients worked in New Mexico mine

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Three New Mexico mine workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales says a worker from Chino Mine near Silver City tested positive late this last week. He lived in Arizona but commuted to New Mexico for the job.

Two more workers, one from Doña Ana County and the other from Grant County, also tested positive. All three worked together at the maintenance shop. Their health condition is unclear at the moment.

“The biggest concern is making sure that all employees are safe and ensuring all precautions are in place,” says Morales. The Lieutenant Governor is urging any employee who doesn’t feel well to stay home.

