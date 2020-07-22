Three New Mexico hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to an unexpected disruption of supplies, three New Mexico hospitals temporarily stopped asymptomatic COVID-19 testing on Wednesday. Presbyterian, Lovelace, and the University of New Mexico Hospital health systems made the announcement stating a shortage in Polymerase Chain Reaction testing supplies.
This halt includes all drive-thru testing sites. KRQE News 13 has previously reported on the long lines at COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites.
A press release reports all three health systems will now only test for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms that meet the testing criteria include:
- Fever/chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The temporary discontinuation of testing supplies does not impact testing protocols or outpatient surgeries or procedures for each health system. A press release states that the public will be notified if asymptomatic testing for the community resumes at the locations.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day