Three New Mexico hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus New Mexico

Cars line up for COVID-19 testing at Lovelace on July 8, 2020. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to an unexpected disruption of supplies, three New Mexico hospitals temporarily stopped asymptomatic COVID-19 testing on Wednesday. Presbyterian, Lovelace, and the University of New Mexico Hospital health systems made the announcement stating a shortage in Polymerase Chain Reaction testing supplies.

This halt includes all drive-thru testing sites. KRQE News 13 has previously reported on the long lines at COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites.

A press release reports all three health systems will now only test for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms that meet the testing criteria include:

  • Fever/chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

The temporary discontinuation of testing supplies does not impact testing protocols or outpatient surgeries or procedures for each health system. A press release states that the public will be notified if asymptomatic testing for the community resumes at the locations.

