Three New Mexico hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Cars line up for COVID-19 testing at Lovelace on July 8, 2020. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to an unexpected disruption of supplies, three New Mexico hospitals temporarily stopped asymptomatic COVID-19 testing on Wednesday. Presbyterian, Lovelace, and the University of New Mexico Hospital health systems made the announcement stating a shortage in Polymerase Chain Reaction testing supplies.

This halt includes all drive-thru testing sites. KRQE News 13 has previously reported on the long lines at COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites.

A press release reports all three health systems will now only test for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms that meet the testing criteria include:

Fever/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The temporary discontinuation of testing supplies does not impact testing protocols or outpatient surgeries or procedures for each health system. A press release states that the public will be notified if asymptomatic testing for the community resumes at the locations.