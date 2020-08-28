Three employees at Las Cruces elementary school test positive for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – An elementary school in the Las Cruces Public School District (LCPS) has closed to all staff after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to LCPS, one employee at Fairacres Elementary School tested positive for the virus on August 21. Later, two additional employees received positive results.

“Following district protocol and guidance from the CDC, the New Mexico Department of Health and the Public Education Department, all staff was notified Friday and the building will remain closed for two weeks,” officials said in a news release.

Staff is expected to be allowed to return Tuesday, Sept. 15. LCPS staff is conducting necessary data collection for reporting to the New Mexico Environment Department and the Department of Health.

According to the district administration, the three employees did not have direct contact with parents or students. Remote learning under the district’s Red Plan will continue while the building is closed, officials said.