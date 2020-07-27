Thousands of New Mexicans on unemployment left in limbo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal unemployment boost of $600-a-week is set to end unless Congress agrees to an extension. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of New Mexicans on unemployment are left in limbo. Some worry they won’t be able to make rent without that assistance.

“I cry every day. I just get nervous,” Jeannie Bradford said. Bradford is one of the more than 138,000 New Mexicans currently getting paid through the state’s unemployment program. Her industry, Leisure and Hospitality, reported the biggest job losses across the state amid the pandemic. According to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, more than 24,000 jobs in that industry are now gone.

“Every single person that certifies for unemployment gets that extra $600-a-week,” explained Bill McCamley, Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. “And as of now, that $600 is scheduled to go away at the end of July.”

When that happens, people can still receive a portion of their prior income on regular unemployment. Bradford will bring in roughly $260 a week.

“I don’t know what to do, it’s like, I gotta figure out how to pay my rent,” she said. Bradford was hopeful to return to work but received a letter from her employer on July 1 notifying her that her temporary lay off was now permanent.

Letter Bradford received notifying her of permanent layoff.

Bradford cares for her grandkid and says so far, her landlord is working with her. “[He’s] working with a lot of people,” she said.

New Mexico’s unemployment rate was 8.3% in June, down from 9% in May. More than a third of all claimants live in Bernalillo County.

“As some people come off unemployment and go back to their jobs, other people are coming on,” explained Sec. McCamley. “We’re not gonna get those numbers down until we really stop the spread of this virus,” he added.

McCamley urged New Mexicans to wear masks and social distance so that more businesses can open up. “It is really frustrating to be in this situation that we’re in, but we control our future,” he said.

“Please help us make sure we can do everything we can to get people off unemployment and back to work,” said McCamley. “We cannot do that until we stop the spread of the virus and stop this spike. We all have a role to play, we all have a role in this team.”

For now, people like Bradford with limited skill sets and jobs available, finding work and starting over is proving tough. “Everybody just pray,” Bradford said. “That’s all I can say.”

McCamley said Workforce Solutions is eagerly awaiting a decision from the federal government on whether to extend federal unemployment assistance. Depending on how quickly that happens, people could see a lapse in benefits.