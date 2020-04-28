Live Now
Thieves stealing donations from Goodwill

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thieves are preying on closed Goodwill stores. Last month, the company asked people to hold off on dropping off donations for the time being because they are following the governor’s nonessential business order and don’t have staff on hand to collect the donations.

However, people are still dropping stuff off and that is attracting thieves. “You can imagine how grateful we are for the community’s support at this time! But
now we have to plead for donors to stop. We hope the community will understand what’s happening and help us prevent theft by holding items until we are permitted to reopen,” said Shauna Kastle, President, and CEO of Goodwill Industries of New Mexico in a press release.

