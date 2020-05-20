Thieves steal local nurse’s camper

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Healthcare workers battling the coronavirus put their lives on the line each day in our state. Now an Albuquerque healthcare worker said thieves took away an important tool she used to keep her family safe from COVID-19.

A nurse said she bought a camper to sanitize herself before she goes into her home with her two young kids. Before she headed back to work on Tuesday morning, she noticed that camper was gone.

“It was parked right outside of my home, and it hurts because I can’t, I don’t want to be away from my children and I don’t want to be away from people that I love and care about,” said healthcare worker Sylvia Vega. “But at least I knew that if something were to happen to me today, at least I had minimized the risks for my children.”

Vega is a nurse at the Canyon Transitional Rehab Center. It was a care facility but it has since been converted into a treatment area for COVID-19 positive patients.

Vega is already taking precautions at the home, like separating herself from her two young kids. She bought that camper on Monday as a place where she could sanitize herself before going into her home and said if the worst were to happen and contracted the virus, the camper would’ve been her isolation spot.

Vega’s camper.

Around six Tuesday morning, she noticed that the camper was gone and she has a message for the thieves.

“You took my security away, you took my children’s health because I know what I put myself through and I know what I signed up for but I also want to make plans to keep myself from happening and part of that is having space and time,” said Vega.

Vega last saw the camper around midnight in front of her home off Juan Tabo in the Northeast Heights. She filed a police report and asks for the community’s help in finding this camper. If you see it, contact local authorities.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources