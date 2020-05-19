Therapy facility for special needs children closing for good due to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, ExplorAbilities in Albuquerque has offered occupational, physical, and speech therapy to children and adults. Now, the longtime director says trying to reopen during a pandemic is proving impossible, so they’re closing their doors after 37 years.

When Adam Buckner was told his son would never walk or talk, he knew he had to find a way, and he did. Now the father of a special needs boy in Albuquerque is searching for a way to keep an industry that serves children like his son – going.

“Some of these kids – that’s what they thrive on is that personal interaction, and if they don’t have it, then it makes it much more difficult,” Buckner said. “So this is an industry that can’t just go away.”

Buckner’s son Tyler was diagnosed with a rare genetic chromosomal condition called Cri-du-chat syndrome as an infant.

Buckner family with Dr. Marybeth Barkocy.

Doctors initially told Buckner that his son would likely never learn to walk or talk. But with the help of occupational, speech, and physical therapy, Buckner helped his son beat those odds.

He credits a lot of that to the staff at ExplorAbilities in Albuquerque. Tyler has attended weekly therapy sessions there for years.

Like almost everything else, ExplorAbilities shut down back in March due to COVID-19, and its owners just announced they will not be reopening.

“The COVID environment makes it very uncertain about when it will be possible to safely deliver those services again,” said Erin Moody, Director of ExplorAbilities and Occupational Therapist.

“It would be difficult really to summarize all the multi-faceted factors leading to this soul-shaking decision,” Moody said.

“Inadequately, I would say that the health risks to children, families, and staff, the uncertainty of being able to financially support therapists to do good work, and the loss of a vision are primary factors.”

Moody said she’s heartbroken to close and worried about the kids they served. Their work was very hands-on, and she doesn’t see a way to continue operating safely; leaving parents like Buckner worried their children could regress.

“When you have a special needs child, it’s a matter of – the search for unconventional keys to unconventional locks,” Buckner explained. “If I have to stand on one foot and jump up and down to get him to chew his food – I’ll do it, but if it doesn’t work, I’ll find something else.”

Moody said ExplorAbilities did apply for a Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loan, but after meeting with attorneys, their bank, and the Small Business Administration, there was no assurance they wouldn’t be on the hook for a substantial amount of debt.

Buckner and Moody both said they hope someone can help come up with a way to continue therapy services for kids in a safe environment.

“I wish I was omnipotent and could figure out everything that needed to be done,” said Buckner. “I know the end result, I’m just not sure how to get there personally. Somebody does.”

