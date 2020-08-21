The year 2020 represented in a Taos interactive sculpture

ARROYO SECO, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone has pretty much had it with the year 2020. That’s what inspired a couple of Taos artists to create a unique, interactive art piece.

This year is one for the books: social tensions, the pandemic, and economic woes, just to name a few. As a response to this unprecedented time, a couple of Taos artists built a sculpture that represents the year.

“We’re encouraging people to stop at the sculpture about how they’re feeling, their hopes, their fears, their frustrations, their aspirations or whatever is coming up for them at this time,” said artist Christian Ristow.

It’s called “Capsule” and it sits in the heart of the tiny town of Arroyo Seco, just miles away from the Taos Ski Valley and it’s hard to miss. Standing at 14 feet tall, it has steel hands that surround what looks like the coronavirus strain, but the artists said the sphere is meant to represent the world and the glass cones are people.

The Capsule is also supposed to be an interactive piece. People visiting the sculpture can grab a pencil and paper on site, write down the message they want to put inside the capsule and they can put their message in one of the slots.

“We’ve seen frustration and disappointment about COVID-19 but we’ve also seen a lot about silver lining messages,” said Ristow. And later down the road, they’ll burn the sculpture with the messages inside, similar to Zozobra. But with this piece, once the fire starts, the hands will open up, changing its shape. “It’s supposed to be a metaphor for in a way this trial by fire, this cathartic time we’re all going through as a culture, as a world really,” said Ristow.

People are already dropping in their messages. “I wrote something about being sad about the isolation of family but grateful for the isolation as a time for peace, transformation healing,” said Suzy Meek. “I felt like it was a reminder of some of these positives that can come from these negatives.”

If you can’t make your way to Taos, you can submit your message online. As of now, there’s no date when they will burn the sculpture.

