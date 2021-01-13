The Pit to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Pit will soon become a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for UNM Health officials to administer vaccines to the public. In a press release from UNM Health, officials say vaccinations at The Pit will start on Wednesday, January 20.

According to UNM Health officials, an estimated 3,000 people a day will be able to be vaccinated at the location. UNM Health system has already administered over 10,000 Pfizer vaccine doses to health care workers and first responders which includes second booster doses.

All registrations to be vaccinated must go through the New Mexico Department of Health vaccination registration portal. According to the UNM Health press release, officials don’t know how long The Pit could be used to administer vaccination however, the Department of Health’s phases are projected to last through the summer.

The state recently announced that it is in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout and released a rough timeline for when everyone in the state can expect to get their vaccine. Phase 1B is estimated to run until the spring with the vaccine available to New Mexicans in the following sequence:

Individuals 75 years of age and older

Individuals 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19

Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely

Vulnerable populations (residents of congregate care settings)

The list of essential workers includes grocery store employees, caregivers, people in public safety, and educators.

